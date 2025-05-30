ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN stock opened at $163.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

