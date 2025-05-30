ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coursera by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coursera by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coursera Stock Performance
Shares of COUR stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.38. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,152.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,659.04. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,160.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,823.20. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.