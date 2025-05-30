ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in IMAX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,420,000 after buying an additional 558,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after buying an additional 491,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $9,143,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in IMAX by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IMAX by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 213,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. IMAX’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

