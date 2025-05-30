Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Prothena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 371,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,365. The firm has a market cap of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in Prothena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 183,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prothena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 341,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

