Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE PSTG opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $44,916.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,470.01. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 187,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,566,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

