Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Position Reduced by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Redfin were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Redfin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Redfin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Redfin by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at $831,968.40. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Redfin’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

