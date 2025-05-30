Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

