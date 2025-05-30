Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2%

NVDA opened at $139.19 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.