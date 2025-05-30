RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RPC were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 928,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Price Performance

RPC stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

