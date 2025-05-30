RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

RXST stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.32.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

