Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $347.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $425.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.90.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $267.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.28. The company has a market cap of $257.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

