Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $423.00 to $396.00. The stock had previously closed at $276.03, but opened at $263.59. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Salesforce shares last traded at $258.62, with a volume of 5,359,775 shares trading hands.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.90.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

