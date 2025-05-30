SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.65 and traded as low as $19.36. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 24,475 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $128.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 560,646 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

