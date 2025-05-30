Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,054 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 50,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total value of $1,428,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,194,538. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

