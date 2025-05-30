Sculptor Capital LP Sells 619,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 619,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

