Second Line Capital LLC Purchases 12,530 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Second Line Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.