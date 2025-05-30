Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

