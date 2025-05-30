Sentinus LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $38,393,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 189,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 442,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

