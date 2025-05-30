Shay Capital LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 323,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,402,000 after purchasing an additional 47,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.