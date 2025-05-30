Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Decreases By 98.4%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 2.0%

ATGN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

