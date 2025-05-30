SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,174,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,886,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 571,539 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Price Performance

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

