Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,166 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

SLNO opened at $75.62 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of -2.67.

Insider Activity

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This represents a 69.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. The trade was a 54.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Laidlaw raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

