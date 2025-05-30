Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 169.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4,094.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 186,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

