SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stock Position Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.74% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XTN. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,405,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $77.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

