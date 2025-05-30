Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after buying an additional 141,141 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 263,267 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after buying an additional 330,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,689,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,549 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639 in the last 90 days. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.6%

SPT stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

