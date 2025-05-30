SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SPXC opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

