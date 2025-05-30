Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 25,952 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Photronics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Photronics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,360. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,548 shares in the company, valued at $331,306.24. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

