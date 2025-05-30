Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 29,524 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.