Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 16,799 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.06 per share, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,816.80. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

