Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 305,224 Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 305,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Hafnia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hafnia by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hafnia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hafnia by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hafnia by 1,775.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,124,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 106,567 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of Hafnia stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. Hafnia Limited has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.59%. Hafnia’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Hafnia Profile

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

See Also

