Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 65,516 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aris Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.2%

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,396.84. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.