Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 15,388 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ameresco worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 464,737 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 229,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,918 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $14.30 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,526.46. This represents a 24.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

