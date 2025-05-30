Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,192 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 1,188,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

