Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 127,358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

