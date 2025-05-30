Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 80,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Selkirk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 365,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,891.22. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $79,325.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,811.94. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,134. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.45, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

