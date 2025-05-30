Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 333,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $606,190.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,314.33. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,593.44. This trade represents a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,041 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

