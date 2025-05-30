Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACS. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACS Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

