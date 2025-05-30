Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cimpress by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cimpress by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This represents a 32.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

