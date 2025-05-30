Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $218,490.30. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,783,114.88. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,175 shares of company stock worth $5,040,744 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

