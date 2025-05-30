Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,091,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 469,086 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

