Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 552,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 68,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Diodes Trading Up 0.0%

Diodes stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.