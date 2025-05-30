Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.32% of Red Violet worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Red Violet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Violet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,121.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $462,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,819,313.59. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,400. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet Trading Down 0.7%

Red Violet Profile

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.19 million, a PE ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

