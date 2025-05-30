Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,750 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

