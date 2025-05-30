Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,166,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 286.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CNS opened at $77.51 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

