Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Navient worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 757.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Navient Stock Up 1.6%

NAVI stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

