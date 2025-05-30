Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Preferred Bank worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 530,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,540,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

