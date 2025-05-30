Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,196,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after buying an additional 417,767 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,794,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coastal Financial

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,266.28. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.