Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,027 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,187,000 after buying an additional 843,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.7%

ALKT stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other news, Director Joseph P. Payne acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

