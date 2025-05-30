Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

International Bancshares stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

