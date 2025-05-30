Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 16,058 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 6,419 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $323,838.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,490.45. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,704 shares of company stock valued at $847,949. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 111.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

